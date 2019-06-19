Annual Congressional women's softball game to help cancer survivors

The women of Congress prepare for a showdown with the press, but it’s all in good fun.

Democrats and Republicans will share a Wednesday night, as they dig in to the fight against cancer. The first pitch in the Congressional Softball Game – pitting the press corps against Congress – is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The game is in its 11th year and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for a charity devoted to helping cancer survivors.

The Congressional team is looking to break the press’ three-game winning streak. “This year, we have been working so hard, we have been scrimmaging against much younger staffers,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, “so, it is really all about developing our skills. We’ve got a great team this year.”

There’s an additional rule for this game: no political chatter. Players from both sides of the aisle say that can be a challenge. But, they said it also helps build camaraderie on the field and back at their day jobs on Capitol Hill.

Three freshmen lawmakers joined the team this year. But, Congress is also without its M.V.P. – Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah – after she lost her run for re-election last November.

