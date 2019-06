A familiar face is in Normandy Thursday morning.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster is in France to honor her father, Malcolm McLane, who flew over the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day invasion.

She says she is humbled to have the opportunity to honor the "courage, patriotism and selflessness of my father and other soldiers who risked and gave their lives on D-Day in the defense of freedom."

Her late father received a Purple Heart during his service in World War 2.