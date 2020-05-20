Connecticut man accused of sexual assault in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in Rutland and threatened her with a gun.

Police say it happened on May 11 at the Econo Lodge on South Main Street in Rutland City.

The woman said Corey Ramos, 29, from Bridgeport, Connecticut, sexually assaulted her and put a pistol in her mouth and pointed it at her chest.

Detectives say he also held another woman against her will in the bathroom.

Police arrested Ramos on Tuesday at the hotel and found the pistol, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Ramos is due in court on Wednesday.