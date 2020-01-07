Connecticut man who threatened Trump, Burlington airport, pleads guilty

Federal prosecutors say a Connecticut man who threatened to kill President Donald Trump and made numerous threats against others-- including the Burlington, Vermont, school district, airport, city civic institutions and public officials-- has pleaded guilty.

Gary Joseph Gravelle pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to seven charges.

Prosecutors say the 52-year-old New Haven man sent several letters containing a white powder he said was toxic anthrax in September 2018.

He also used email and the telephone to threaten mental health providers and facilities, federal probation officers, a federal judge, a federal prison, an airport in Vermont, a credit union, and religious centers.

He faces sentencing on March 26.

In 2018, Burlington officials said Gravelle, also known as Roland Prejean, threatened to engage in a spree of murderous violence against the community.

