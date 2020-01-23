Conroy pleads guilty to stalking, resisting arrest

A Clinton County lawmaker has taken a plea deal, admitting to charges of stalking and resisting arrest stemming from multiple arrests last fall.

Simon Conroy represents Area 4 in the Clinton County Legislature. Since the beginning of September he was arrested five times on charges including disorderly conduct, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, stalking and petty larceny.

In an interview with WCAX in October, he described himself as a "functioning alcoholic."

He is due for sentencing in March.

