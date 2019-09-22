Arlington considers converting a church into a community center

The town of Arlington is considering converting a former church property into a multi-use community center. It's seeking state funding to study if it makes sense to do so.

The grant application, for about $60,000, suggests the mid-century former, St. Margaret Mary Church, be retrofitted into a theater for concerts and special events.

A one-story parish hall behind the church could be turned into a fitness center with squash courts.

A three-story building that served as a rectory could become a tourism center with exhibit space with office space above.

The vacant property is owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.