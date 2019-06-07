Consolidated Communications hit with internet outage

A region-wide internet outage is hitting customers of Consolidated Communications.

State officials tell Channel 3 News the outage started Friday afternoon and affects all 80,000 internet customers in the state, including businesses and homes.

Consolidated is telling the state it's having a router issue at its office in Burlington. The breadth of the outage is not clear, but some internet users in New Hampshire could be affected too. The state was told the outage should be fixed within an hour.

A company spokesperson said in a statement: "Our teams are diligently working the issue to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologize for the disruption.”

Officials say Consolidated's landlines and 911 service are still working.