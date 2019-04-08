Construction begins on Rutland hospital expansion

Construction is expected to begin on the latest addition to the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

Peg Bolgioni, marketing and public relations director for the Vermont hospital, says construction that is set to start Monday and is not expected to affect patient access to the hospital or its campus.

The Rutland Herald reports the $21.7 million, 37,000-square-foot, two-story building will house the orthopedic; ear, nose, throat and audiology; and other practices.

In a statement, the hospital says there will be some construction traffic and noise. Officials are asking for understanding from the public.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the summer next year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/8/2019 5:41:11 AM (GMT -4:00)

