Construction continues on North Hero-Grand Isle bridge replacement

Construction on the drawbridge going from North Hero to Grand Isle continues and has caused headaches for some drivers on Route 2.

Officials say demolition work is continuing on the east side of the existing bridge. This will continue through the week and then they will transition to the west side.

The temporary bridge is open to two lanes of traffic, but VTrans officials say you can continue to expect stops to allow for construction vehicles.

No weekend work is scheduled at this time.

The temporary drawbridge is opening on the top of the hour now, but only until October 15.