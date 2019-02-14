Construction firm for CityPlace project sued in Maine

The construction firm hired to oversee the CityPlace project in Burlington, Vermont, is being sued by a Maine company for delays in building a $47 million biomedical facility.

The Burlington Free Press reports the lawsuit filed in January claims PC Construction completed the facility in Ellsworth, Maine, more than six months late due to defective concrete.

The lawsuit says PC Construction did not remediate the defects promptly and failed to take responsibility for the delays.

PC Construction spokeswoman Crystal Dellachiaie says they are proud of the work they have done and look forward to resolving the lawsuit.

Don Sinex, who is a minority partner with CityPlace, says he is aware of the lawsuit.

He says he plans to continue to watch as the matter "winds its way to some conclusion."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)