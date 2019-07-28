Construction in Brandon in final stages

If you've driven through downtown Brandon over the last couple of years, then most likely you've had to sit in long lines of construction traffic. Now, the traffic nightmare is pretty much over.

The almost $30 million dollar construction project is now in its final stages. Brandon now has a covered parking area separate from Route 7, across from the park and nearby businesses.

New sidewalks, trees and curbing are going in, as well as new infrastructure.

Bernie Carr, Executive Director at the Chamber of Commerce says it's something he didn't think he would see in his lifetime.

"We see the light at the end of the tunnel, the project has moved smoothly through the last year and concrete, literally concrete improvements are being seen day in and day out," Carr said.

Franklin Street on Route 7 is still down to one lane, but construction is expected to finish by November.

On Saturday, August 3rd, Brandon hosts its first town-wide yard sale since building the new village.

