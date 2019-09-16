Construction moves ahead on new Killington lodge

Construction is moving ahead at the Killington Mountain Resort with the footprint of a new lodge taking shape.

The base area at the K-1 lodge is buzzing with activity. The new 58,000-square-foot building is directly in front of the existing lodge. It will nearly double the size of the old building. Resort officials say the new lodge will be much more user-friendly.

After the new one is done, the old lodge will be torn down.

"Despite all the many construction projects we have going on, it's business as usual. So, if you are coming up for fall foliage or mountain biking, any of those things, you can still come and enjoy Killington," said Courtney DiFiore of the Killington Mountain Resort. "The bonus you can see what we are up to and actually get a play by play of what's to come."

Over the last two years, Killington has dedicated about $60 million for upgrades.

The new base lodge will be ready for skiers and riders during the 2020-2021 season.