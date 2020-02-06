Construction on Shelburne senior housing complex underway

Construction of a new senior housing complex is underway on the site of the old Yankee Doodle Motel off Route 7 in Shelburne.

Crews could be seen clearing trees and brush this week after the demolition of the former motel. After running into permitting problems, the size of the senior housing project has been scaled back from four buildings and 60 units to two buildings with 48 units and underground parking.

A big concern in the past was the private neighborhood behind the property. The developer, David Shenk, says he has worked out a plan to address those concerns.

"We have an agreement to rebuild the road and to provide some additional infrastructure such as a turnoff for school kids to catch the bus and also a sidewalk that we will build on our property that they can use," Shenk said.

The building is expected to take about a year to build