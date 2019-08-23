Construction set for Burlington Greenway bike path

Starting Thursday, part of the Burlington Greenway is closed for construction.

The path is closed from Flynn Avenue to Maple Street.

Bikers still have access the path in Iakledge park, but it will be closed at the bridge over the brook.

It will take three weeks to finish the bike path project.

Burlington Parks and Recreation says after construction wraps up, crews will head further north to Perkins Pier and the Roundhouse section.

