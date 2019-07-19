Construction underway on Robert Frost Trail in Bennington

The Robert Frost Trail in Bennington will close in the next few days for the reconstruction of a boardwalk that runs over wetlands.

The current boardwalk was built in 1983. It has become warped and weathered after years of use by visitors and the Vermont weather.

Construction could take up to two months because of the boardwalk's location. But local park rangers say the trail could be open as soon as the third week of August.

"Yeah, some folks will be disappointed that they can't come here. We have to take the long view of it, though. It's got to get fixed eventually, and we're kind of biting the bullet right now and taking it before it gets any, you know, before it deteriorates any further," said Chris Mattick, a Bennington-Rochester district ranger.

Construction was delayed from two weeks ago due to scheduling conflicts.

This is the only time of year when construction can happen because of water levels and the existing flood plain.