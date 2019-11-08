Consultants gather feedback on Bennington Police

A consulting organization hired to conduct a four-month study of the community relation policies of the Bennington, Vermont, Police Department, is gathering input.

The Bennington Banner reports there was a sparse turnout to one recent meeting. However the International Association of Chiefs of Police says it's receiving a significant amount of input from other meetings and an online survey.

The study team members say they are not investigating past incidents, including complaints that the Bennington Police Department's failed to properly respond to threats against former state Rep. Kiah Morris.

Study team member and former Vermont State Police director James Baker says they are examining patterns in officer responses to police calls and community issues to determine if they differ from acknowledged best law enforcement practices around the country.

