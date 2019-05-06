Consumer Reports puts sunscreens to the test

With the warmer weather, people are headed outside and into the sun. And for young people in Vermont, that means doing a better job protecting themselves with sunscreen.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Vermont and the U.S. A department report said in 2013 and 2015 surveys that only 16 percent of high-schoolers use sunscreen and 27 percent of middle schoolers.

Consumer Reports looked at dozens of the latest products on the market. Here's a look at which ones came out on top.

Before Lindsay Long lets her child have fun in the sun, she makes sure he's protected with sunscreen.

"I just try to reapply it every two hours or as directed on the label just to make sure they stay covered," Long said.

But with so many varieties on the market, it can be hard to pick the right one.

"Using sunscreen is really important," said Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports tested more than 80 sunscreens to reach their list of recommendations.

"A sunscreen that gets an excellent rating and a high overall score is one that provides excellent protection against the UVB rays that cause sunburn, the UVA rays that cause aging and skin cancer," Calvo said.

Calvo says the sunscreen also has to stay true to its SPF level.

This year, the French company La Roche-Posay was the top-rated lotion with a perfect score of 100 and a cost of $36 a bottle.

But you can find recommended sunscreens for much less, like Equate which runs just $7.

Among sprays, Trader Joe's SPF 50 got the top score and costs $6 a bottle.

Other well-known names are also recommended but Calvo says you don't want to shop just by brand. The Coppertone Ultra Guard lotion got an excellent score of 94. The company's Water Babies product received a fair rating of 32.

"Every sunscreen has its own formulation and set of active ingredients and that really affects its performance," Calvo said.

Experts say even the best sunscreen is only effective if you use enough for proper coverage and make sure to reapply as Long does.