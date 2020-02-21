Consumer Reports releases 2020 top car picks

Consumer Reports is out with its top car picks of the year.

2020 Kia Telluride/Consumer Reports

From cars to trucks -- and everything in between -- Consumer Reports puts dozens of vehicles to the test every year. Among the top picks for 2020 is the brand new Kia Telluride.

Consumer Reports' Jake Fisher says the SUV received high marks for reliability, performance and technology. "This is a vehicle that is easy to drive but there is a lot of room, a lot of comfort," he said. "Even though it has the latest technological features, it's easy, it's simple to use."

The Telluride is one of 10 vehicles ranked best in its class. The list also includes two Subarus and four Toyotas -- the Avalon, Corolla, Prius and Supra. That helped Toyota once again land on Consumer Reports' list of top brands. Several other familar names made the grade, but at the very top is luxury automaker Porsche.

"They make highly expensive vehicles, they are fun to drive and they actually are reliable," Fisher said.

Porsche is known for super expensive sports cars, but Fisher says the company now offers a wider variety. "You take the Porsche Macan, which is actually a very comfortable, quiet vehicle that also has that sportiness to it," he said.

The price for a Macan starts at around $51,000. For those looking for a more affordable SUV, a base Telluride runs about $20,000 less.

