Consumer Reports reveals top cars of the year

Consumer Reports is revealing its top cars of the year.

On the consumer reports test track cars are pushed to the limit.

Jake Fisher, the senior director of auto testing, is behind the wheel of the brand new Toyota Avalon Hybrid, Consumer Reports top large car in 2019. It's one of 10 vehicles ranked best in it's class, giving Toyota more to brag about. The Yaris, Camry Hybrid, and Prius also made the list.

Reporter Meg Oliver: And how do you rank them?

Jake Fisher: We rank them by something called the overall score. So we are looking at reliability, owner satisfaction, standard safety features, and of course more than 50 tests that we do here at the track.

It's not just handling that's measured. Analysts also use a mannequin to test emergency braking. Each vehicle in the top ten is equipped with collision prevention sensors that can detect a person, or another car, and stop automatically.

This year's class also gets better gas mileage.

Reporter Meg Oliver: Is that a big trend?

Jake Fisher: That is a trend. We are seeing better fuel efficiency in every category, even large pickup trucks.

The Ford F-150 gets 19 miles per gallon, which is good for a full-size pickup. The avalon hybrid can go 42 miles on a gallon of gas. "A large car that has better fuel economy than small cars." Fisher said.

Of course gas mileage is not quite as good at top test track speeds.

