Consumer Reports' top picks for dishwasher detergents

Consumer Reports has released their picks for best dishwasher detergents.

If you're looking to get your dishes sparkling clean, you may want to give your dishwasher detergent a second look. Consumer Reports tested 20 products and found that Cascade Platinum Actionpaks are among the top performer -- at 34 cents per load. But if you are looking for more bang for your buck, the Kirkland Signature Premium Dishwasher Pacs sold at Costco also earned an excellent rating, at just 11 cents per load.

"It prevented dirt from redepositing on clean dishware, it prevented water spotting, and didn't allow film to form on the dishes," said Jim Nanni with Consumer Reports.

Single pacs are more expensive than bottled gel.

Reporter Hilary Lane: How did the gels do?

Jim Nanni: They didn't do as well performance wise

Nanni says pacs performed better because many contain a pretreat solution, degreaser and rinse aid that boosts cleaning power.

Reporter Hilary Lane: And you also say the way you load your dishwasher can determine how clean your dishes get?

Jim Nanni: If you think about how a dishwasher works, it is spraying water from underneath the dishes. If you stack the dishes in a way that prevents that water from circulating or traps food there, it is going to remain there through the end of the cycle.

Testing also found that it's best to leave items like fine china, wooden spoons, and sharp knives out of the dishwasher -- hand wash them instead for the best results.

Consumer Reports says it is not necessary to pre-rinse your dishes before loading them into the dish washer.