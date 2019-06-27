Consumer advocates take aim at recalled Ikea dresser

Every day about 40 children are hurt by furniture tipping over. This often happens when a child climbs up a dresser or even when to many filled- drawers are open at the same time. Now consumer advocates and parents are joining together to get dangerous furniture out of homes.

Crystal Ellis holds on tight to memories of her son Camden. In 2014 the two-year-old was killed. It's believed he leaned on a drawer of his Ikea dresser and it tipped over.

"My husband found him underneath his dresser and not breathing and I can still hear the sounds of my husband screaming," Elis said.

After several more deaths Ikea recalled nearly 30 million of the Malm models in 2016. Government officials later showed how the dressers can fall.

"Many families I spoke to didn't even know there was a recall," Ellis said.

On Thursday, Ellis joined other parents and consumer advocates in New York. The groups claim millions of the dressers are still in homes and at least one child died since the recall. They want Ikea to do more.

"They have a huge marketing and media powerhouse that they could be tapping to make sure they are reaching all of the consumers who have these recalled dressers in their home," said Meagen Bohne with Consumer Reports.

In a statement Ikea tells CBS News in part: "Through digital media, national advertisements, videos, brochures, emails, co-worker training, and services, customers have been and continue to be made aware of the recall."

The company says it also provides anchors so furniture can be secured to a wall.

Ellis raises awareness about tip-over danger through an advocacy group she helped start after her son's tragic death. "I want him to know that I am doing all I can to protect every kid," she said.

And she hopes no other parents have to go through what she has.