Consumers urged to dispose of paint thinners with dangerous chemical

Vermont health officials say you should get rid of certain paint thinners because of a dangerous chemical.

They say some products contain methylene chloride. That chemical can affect the nervous system and increase your chance of getting cancer. It can also damage the liver, kidney and heart. And the build-up of methylene chloride fumes in a small space can be deadly.

In March, the EPA approved a ban on the chemical in all paint removers for consumer use. Those restrictions go into effect next month.

People who have concerns about past exposure should talk with their doctor.