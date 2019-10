Two chunks of prime property along the barge canal in Burlington are now for sale for $2 million, but the legacy of pollution at the brownfield sites could make the cost of any future development far more expensive

Fie photo

The area has been designated one of 14 federal superfund states in Vermont and a massive and expensive cleanup would be required for any buyer.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin who reported on the issue in this week's issue.