Contaminated groundwater on former base

Contaminated groundwater has been found on the property that housed the Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

The Press Republican reports that as a result, the wells of four homes near the base property are being treated.

A report from the Department of Defense says the former base is one of

106 sites nationwide that contains substances known as PFAS. The chemical was in foam used to fight jet fuel fires. PFAS have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and weakened childhood immunity.