Contested mayoral race draws primary voters in Plattsburgh

Tuesday is the New York Democratic primary and eyes in the city of Plattsburgh are on the mayoral race, where the incumbent faces two challengers. Our Kelly O'Brien went to the polls to see what voters are saying.

Polling looked a little different as poll sites were set up to follow social distancing. Masks were required and others chose to eliminate the trek to the polls all together and send their votes in by mail.

Voters I spoke with said the only way to get change is by casting your vote.

"I figured I'd come out and do my civic duty," said Brandon Bouchard of Plattsburgh.

Bouchard decided to vote in person. He had two ballots to work with-- the presidential and the Plattsburgh mayor.

Up for the Democratic seat in the Lake City are incumbent Mayor Colin Read, County Legislator Christopher Rosenquest and downtown business owner Tenzin Dorjee.

"I, personally, have some dissatisfaction with the current administration in downtown Plattsburgh, so hopefully I'd like to see some positive change," Bouchard said.

The Board of Elections says that voter turnout for primaries doesn't compare to the turnout seen in November.

"There is no question, much different," said Greg Campbell of the Clinton County Board of Elections.

But the board does expect a higher turn out than normal because of the mayor's race.

"It's somewhat contested and there is a little bit of controversy involved," Campbell said. "I think that one will generate a little bit of interest."

Because of the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo waived the requirements needed for absentee ballot voting, that way anyone could cast their ballot and not worry about catching COVID-19.

The Clinton County Elections Office sent out more than 18,000 applications asking voters if they wanted to vote by absentee ballots and got 4,000 back.

So far, nearly 3,000 have been returned.

"There is a seven-day period that ballots could come back," Campbell said.

The governor is allowing absentee ballots to be postmarked by June 23 and still count.

The Board of Elections then needs to comb through the ballots to make sure that no one who voted in Clinton County voted somewhere else, too.

"It's kind of a laborious process, frankly, but it's something that they are requiring us to do," Campbell said.

Polls close Tuesday at 9 p.m. There will be unofficial results posted later on with results from Tuesday's in-person voting and in-person early voting. But to hear the official results for Plattsburgh's Democratic candidate for mayor, you will have to wait a week.