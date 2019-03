The Burlington City Council has given the green light to a construction contract to overhaul City Hall Park.

The vote passed at Monday night's meeting on a count of 10-2.

The total cost of the project is $5.8 million. The property tax will pay a portion of that.

The mayor said it's an exciting day for Burlington and this project will help transform and improve the city.

Construction is scheduled to start by July. The park could reopen as soon as July 2020.