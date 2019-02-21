Contract deadline for UVMMC technical professionals looms

There will be a bargaining session for the University of Vermont Medical Center technical professionals Thursday.

This comes as the deadline to reach a deal looms.

Both the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals along with the union representing the technical professionals have until next Friday to reach a contract.

They say that if a deal is not reached, the bargaining unit will hold a picket the following Thursday, March 7.

Bargaining began negotiations in December and there has been no movement so far.