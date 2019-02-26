Contract deadline looms for UVM Medical Center technical professionals

The union representing technical professionals at the University of Vermont Medical Center have until Friday, March 1 to reach a deal with the hospital over a new contract.

There are about 340 technical professionals at UVMMC that do a variety of jobs, including respiratory therapists, sleep technicians, paramedics and many more. Their negotiations come just a few months after nurses reached a deal with the hospital over a new contract.

"They're still hurting from that. They're still feeling a lot of that," said Nicole DiVita, an ophthalmic technician at UVMMC.

Officials with the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, which represents the technical professionals, say there hasn't been much movement in bargaining.

"It's strained. It's very much strained," said DiVita. "Where you have to come to work and there's such a large gap to meet in the middle."

Negotiations have been happening since December 2018.

"We are absolutely making progress," said Christina Oliver, Vice President of Clinical Services at the University of Vermont Medical Center. "At the very beginning we put our wage proposal on the table and since then we've been working on many other incentives for our staff."

The two offers from each side are being being presented in slightly different ways. The union is asking that base pay for technical professionals reach $15 dollars an hour by the end of 2019, with an approximately $3 per hour increase in pay.

During the second year of the contract, the union is asking for a 4% increase in base pay. The organization also wants a two and half year contract to align them with the nurses contract. Union members say this is to not excessively use health care funding for pay negotiations.

UVMMC leaders say they plan to bring base pay up to $15 an hour in 2020 and, for the technical professionals, a minimum 9% increase in pay over a three year contract

"This is a very diverse group of individuals and depending on the job code, some are making more and some are making nine percent, because of the market," said Oliver.

Both sides agree there has been some movement in the non-economic proposals. The hospital did agree to remove mandatory floating at the unions request. This is where staff must work in facilities they don't usually work in to fill staffing gaps. But union members say staffing is still an issue.

"A big portion of it also is to make sure there's enough staff in so that when people are on call and they're called in in the middle of the night (they get) a 10-hour rest and rejuvenation between their shifts," said DeVita. "A lot of them are not able to do because there's not enough staff."

"We're also taking into account things such as recruitment and retention so for some hard to fill jobs," said Oliver. "We put in an additional salary adjustment for that as well."

But both sides are hopeful they can reach a deal. There is an all-day bargaining session scheduled for Thursday and then another for Friday.

If no deal is reached by Friday, there will be an informational picket on March 7.