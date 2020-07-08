Vt. health officials: contract tracing is working

Vermont's health commissioner credits contact tracing with helping slow outbreaks and clusters.

Dr. Mark Levine says outbreaks and clusters aren't over, but the fact that they're not expanding significantly is a sign the tracing efforts are working.

In Vermont, 97% of positive people are interviewed by contact tracers within 48 hours of their test result.

Dr. Levine says in some places in the U.S. where coronavirus cases are currently surging, contact tracing is no longer a viable strategy. He says those states are returning to mitigation strategies, such as asking people to stay home.