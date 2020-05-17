Controversial Burlington mural may come down sooner than expected

Burlington City Council is pushing to remove a controversial mural two years before schedule.

Councilors say they’ve received many complaints and concerns from citizens who feel the “Everybody Loves a Parade” mural misrepresents the history of Vermont and does not fully represent the diversity of Burlington. In 2018, council voted to move the mural to by August 2022, but now they want to expedite that process and remove it no later than September of this year.

“I think it’s relatively simple to remove the mural. I think we don’t need to make it more complicated than it is. We don’t need to spend more time on it than we have to. I think let’s make the decision, let’s get it down and let’s move on,” said Councilor Jack Hanson.

Hanson says he feels the mural is not in line with the city’s values, tells a very Eurocentric story, and doesn’t do a good job portraying Vermont’s pre-colonization history. Council will vote on Monday.

