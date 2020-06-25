Controversial weather vane coming down at Dartmouth College

The weather vane at Dartmouth College that students and faculty complained is racist is coming down Thursday.

The 600-pound weather vane, designed in 1928, shows a Native American man wearing feathers and smoking a long pipe seated on the ground in front of the college's founder.

Students and alumni have been asking for the weather vane to be replaced, calling it demeaning.

The college's president has said the image does not reflect the values and the school and promised to take it down. That's happening Thursday morning.

It's unclear what will go up in its place.