Controversy within Vermont DMV on how to reopen

Gov. Phil Scott says the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles is working on a plan to reopen, and that reopening should happen soon.

File photo

The DMV has 11 offices in Vermont. They closed in late March when the governor issued his stay-at-home order.

Our Christina Guessferd reached out to the DMV for three weeks trying to find out when they would resume services. No one got back to her.

During his news conference Wednesday, the governor said there is controversy within the DMV about how to reopen. He says not everyone is on the same page.