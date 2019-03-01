Convenience store clerk helps stop iTunes gift card scam

Quick thinking by a convenience store clerk helped stop a scam from going further.

Vermont State Police say a worker at the Circle K convenience store in Dummerston called them earlier this month after a man bought nearly $1,000 worth of iTunes gift cards in one day.

After investigating, police say a man began communicating with a woman he didn't know on Facebook.

She apparently told him she was having legal issues, need to get an inheritance and asked the man to send her money via iTunes gift cards.

Police say the man sent about $10,000 worth of iTunes gift card codes.

Police say this is a common scam and to be careful about online interactions with people you don't know.