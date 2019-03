Police have tracked down two men accused of robbing two convenience stores earlier this week.

St. Albans State Police say they arrested 24-year-old Cole Tessier and 28-year-old Eric Raymond Friday.

They say the first robbery happened early Tuesday morning at the Champlain Farms in Swanton and the second robbery happened early Wednesday morning at the Irving in Highgate. No one was injured during either robbery.

The two men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.