Convicted N.H. sex offender arrested for violating conditions of release

A sex offender is in trouble again for violating his registry requirements.

Police say Chris Carle was convicted in New Hampshire for sexually assaulting a child under 13.

Vermonters raised concerns in the Fairlee and Thetford area, and so had the Vermont sex offender registry.

After an investigation, police found that Carle was not living at the address he had provided.

Hartford Police arrested him today.

He was transferred to the St. Johnsbury Barracks and is being held on $1,000 bail.

He's expected to be in court Monday.