Convicted drug smuggler caught flying without license to serve 15 months

A convicted drug smuggler caught flying into the Rutland airport without a pilot's license will serve 15 months in prison.

Angelo Efthimiatos, 49, was convicted by a federal jury in December. Federal authorities say the Sudbury man flew from Nantucket, Massachusetts, and landed a small plane at the Rutland Regional Airport around midnight last April. He was intercepted by federal agents at the airport and was arrested.

The FAA permanently revoked Efthimiatos' license in July 2014 following two drug convictions in Iowa that involved him using a small aircraft to transport drugs between California and the East Coast.

The sentence will be served concurrently with an 18 month sentence from the Southern District of Iowa for violating terms of his prior federal supervised release.

