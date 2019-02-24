Convicted felon back in jail

A convicted felon is back in jail after crashing his car during a high-speed pursuit.

Police tried to stop Michael Hoehl of St. Johnsbury as he was driving along Eastern Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday. That's when he took off, reaching speeds up to 90 mph. Eventually, he lost control and crashed on Industrial Parkway. He had an active warrant out for his arrest from the Parole Board.

Police said this isn't the first time they've have had to chase the 34-year-old. Back in 2012, Hoehl led police through Newbury, pulled into a field, then fled on foot into the woods. After police negotiated with him for an hour, he surrendered without incident.

Hoehl faces multiple charges, again, including attempting to elude, use of police broadcasts in furthering a crime, and possession of stolen property. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.