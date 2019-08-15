Convicted killer Jeffrey Glanda dies in prison

A North Country man convicted of hiring a hitman to help kill his wife has died in prison.

Jeffrey Glanda-File photo

Jeffrey Glanda was serving life in prison for the 1997 murder of his wife, Jeanine.

The New York State Corrections Department confirms Glanda died Wednesday morning at a maximum security facility in Dutchess County. They say there is no evidence of foul play.

Glanda was a court reporter who lived with his family in Lake Placid. He was found guilty of hiring a hitman to help kill his wife, put her body into her SUV and then drive it to the bottom of a remote Adirondack lake.