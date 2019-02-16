Convicted killer escapes Canadian prison

A convicted killer is on the loose after escaping from a prison in Laval, just outside Montreal.

Denis Bégin, 58, is serving a life sentence for a murder he committed in Montreal more than two decades ago.

Correctional Service Canada said Bégin wasn't present at the Federal Training Centre when staff members conducted a head count shortly after noon on Friday.

Sûreté du Québec issued a warrant for his arrest.

Bégin is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a fair complexion and blue eyes. He is also bald and wears glasses.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Denis Bégin is asked to contact the police.