Police say a convicted killer who took off from furlough has been found as of Wednesday morning.

They say he was found in a home in Rutland City early Wednesday.

We told you about William Wheelock who police say cut off his electronic monitoring device on last week, just a month after he was released from prison.

Wheelock was convicted in 1987 of second-degree murder.

Police say he was taken into custody just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.