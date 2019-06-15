Convicted sex offender accused of molesting child

A registered sex offender back behind bars after South Burlington police arrested him for assault.

Sean Guillette, 54, is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl at the new North End Hannaford earlier this week.

South Burlington police say they spotted Guillette's car near the Delta Hotel on Williston Road. Police say once in handcuffs, Guillette grabbed a box cutter and tried to cut his own neck. He suffered minor injuries.

In May, Guillette was arrested and charged with six felony counts associated with possession of child pornography. He was later released on conditions.

He's being held without bail.

Guillette spent 17 years in prison after he was convicted on four counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child in 1999. He was released in 2016.