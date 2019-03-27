Convicted sex offender kicked out of Colchester motel

A convicted sex offender has been kicked out of a Colchester motel.

Gregory Gabert

We told you Tuesday that Greg Gabert moved into the Motel 6 in Colchester after getting out of jail. He served 30 years and has a lengthy criminal history including rape and kidnapping charges.

The hotel is near the Winooski schools and Gabert was asked to leave.

Originally, police said Gabert was moving to South Burlington. That didn't happen, instead, he checked into the Motel 6 in Colchester.

Now, that he's been kicked out, we don't know where he's going. We've reached out to several agencies to try to get some answers.