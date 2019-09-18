Convicted sex offender who sparked national outcry to change plea

A convicted sex offender who sparked national outcry will be in court Wednesday.

Mark Hulett is expected to change his plea on a new child porn case. Hulett is one of eight men charged this past May in a child pornography crackdown.

He faces 10 to 20 years in prison under the plea deal, after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

You may remember him from a case in 2006 where he was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of sexual contact with a girl over a four-year period, starting when she was six.