Cooking up something new

Guests at a family run business in Craftsbury are drinking in its latest addition.

The Craftsbury Farmhouse off of Route 14 has been owned by the Sedore family for six generations. It served as a bed and breakfast for years before sisters Jessie Upson, Lindsay Beer and Katie Meyer converted into Whetstone Wellness, a wedding retreat and wellness center. Scott Fleishman took a trip to meet the sisters and see the property a little more than a year and a half ago.

Since then, the sisters say the bills piled up at the Farmhouse, so based on the recommendation of friends, they decided to convert some of the first floor space into a restaurant and bar.

The Blackbird Bistro opened in December. They say it's the only bar of its kind in Craftsbury. Not only is it owned and operated by Leanne Kinsey, she also built the bistro as well.

"I have to say that being a carpenter has helped me open many doors. You think of an idea and you can make it happen and this was certainly an amazing experience to be involved with," said Kinsey.

"She is the only one that we would have said yes to for this idea, because she goes above and beyond with the detail, with the thoroughness and if you see one of her cocktails or try one of her cocktails, you will know it's a piece of art," said Upson.

Over the years, the Farmhouse has been home to many guests, one famous actress in particular, Meryl Streep. The room she stayed in is now part of the bistro, which made construction a bit emotional.

Upson said, "Especially for my mom and her siblings who grew up spending their summers here. They all love it and they're very supportive, but a lot of good tears, sad tears."

"There's so much energy in this building. A lot has happened here before Blackbird and just two months in, I can feel this growth, this build-up that's happening and it's very exciting," said Kinsey.

The wellness center is still on site along with three Airbnb rooms.