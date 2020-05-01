Coolers tied down on curbside are not for sale

If you've been seeing coolers out by mailboxes, they are not for sale or for you to take home. They're for food programs being put on by local school districts.

The Addison Northwest Supervisory Union is one of Vermont's School Districts providing breakfast and lunch to their local families.

Meals are delivered by bus every weekday morning directly to their student's homes and stored in the family's coolers.

When the program first started, there were a few instances of coolers disappearing from families' front yards.

School District's Nutrition Director Katherine Alexander says they've only heard of two instances of stolen coolers at the beginning of the program, but families have taken extra precautions including tying down their coolers.

"I'm hoping with the steps we took and people being more aware of the program that we won't see anything like that anymore," Alexander said.

The school district says they're serving 800 homes in the Vergennes area, and are funded by the USDA's summer food-service program.