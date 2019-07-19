Cooling centers open to beat the heat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) With temperatures in the 90s over the next few days, and some swimming areas closed by blue-green algae, officials say there are a number of places around the region to cool off.
A heat advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Heat Index will be in the upper 90s and low 100s Friday & Saturday.
Cooling centers will be open in the following locations:
Burlington:
Miller Center Friday - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Saturday - 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Fletcher Free Library Friday and Saturday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Barre:
Friday:
Aldrich Library -- until 7:00 p.m.
City Hall -- until 4:00 p.m.
Saturday:
Congregational Church -- until 10:00 a.m.
Aldrich Library -- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Faith Community Church, 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.
White River Junction:
Upper Valley Haven
Friday: until 4:00 p.m.
Saturday: 1:30 to 6:00 p.m
Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Lebanon, New Hampshire:
Lebanon and Kilton Libraries
Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Upper Valley Senior Ctr.
Friday: until 3:00 p.m.
Lebanon Airport
Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Milton:
Fire station sprinkler
Friday: 12:30-1:30