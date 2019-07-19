Cooling centers open to beat the heat

With temperatures in the 90s over the next few days, and some swimming areas closed by blue-green algae, officials say there are a number of places around the region to cool off.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Heat Index will be in the upper 90s and low 100s Friday & Saturday.

Cooling centers will be open in the following locations:

Burlington:

Miller Center Friday - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Saturday - 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Fletcher Free Library Friday and Saturday - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Barre:

Friday:

Aldrich Library -- until 7:00 p.m.

City Hall -- until 4:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Congregational Church -- until 10:00 a.m.

Aldrich Library -- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Faith Community Church, 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

White River Junction:

Upper Valley Haven

Friday: until 4:00 p.m.

Saturday: 1:30 to 6:00 p.m

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lebanon, New Hampshire:

Lebanon and Kilton Libraries

Friday and Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Upper Valley Senior Ctr.

Friday: until 3:00 p.m.

Lebanon Airport

Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Milton:

Fire station sprinkler

Friday: 12:30-1:30