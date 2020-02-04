Coors Light wants to make a pup your Valentine

Coors Light wants people to skip corny Valentine’s Day traditions and spend it adopting a forever friend instead.

The beer company announced it is offering to cover the first 1,000 dog adoptions for those who are 21 and up between Feb. 4 and 21.

All they have to do is text “COORS4k9” with a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130.

The offer is not valid in California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The adoption receipt must include the cost and date of the adoption, as well as the name and location of the shelter.

The offer covers only dog adoptions.

Coors said a beer purchase is not required, but Venmo is needed in order to redeem the offer.

