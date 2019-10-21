Cops on the lookout for counterfeit cash in Vt., NH

Police are looking for a suspect who is trying to cash in on fake money. Our Adam Sullivan reports on a crime that is popping up up and down the Connecticut River Valley.

A warning for business owners across the region: Counterfeit cash could be circulating in your community.

"I checked the bill and it was counterfeit," said Jennifer Tuttle, who owns a diner.

Unfortunately, by the time Tuttle noticed the fake $100, the customer who bought the $8 sandwich was long gone with a full stomach and a bunch of real cash.

"You know... $92 doesn't sound like a lot of money but it is to a small business owner," Tuttle said.

According to Vermont state police, multiple businesses in Wells River and nearby Woodsville, New Hampshire, have encountered the same scam. There have also been reports of counterfeit currency as far south as Claremont.

Business owner Glenda Hofmann caught a culprit in the act after he asked her to break a big bill.

"I walked up to him and I said, 'Sir, I'm not comfortable with this $100,'" Hofmann said. "I said, 'Can I have my twenties back?' 'Oh, absolutely, no problem.'"

He then took off. Police are looking for a male suspect in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6-feet tall with dark-colored hair. He may be in a green PT Cruiser or a similar vehicle.

"That bill was really, really thin, so you could tell. And it wasn't a full-size either," Hofmann said.

But fake money is not always easy to spot. St. Johnsbury police released a picture of a bogus bill. It's the one on top in the picture. That community has also had a handful of reports over that last several months and at least one arrest has been made.

"You always hear about things like that. You don't think it will happen in a small town like this," Tuttle said.

Anyone with more information or someone who feels they may be a victim is encouraged to contact the Vermont state police.