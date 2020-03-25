Coronavirus causing wedding woes

The coronavirus is dealing a blow to many couples ahead of their big day. Our Elissa Borden takes a look.

The calm before what would normally be a busy wedding season, especially at the Barn at Boyden Farms, one of the most popular venues in Lamoille County. But this year, wedding planning has hit a speed bump.

"Even some of my June clients, they're willing to wait. And I respect that. So, just on a case by case basis, just doing what we can to be helpful one client at a time," said Lauri Boyden of the Barn at Boyden Farm.

With coronavirus drawing concerns surrounding crowd size and guest health, some couples are being forced to re-evaluate their big day and start making changes.

"For instance, one bride I spoke with on the phone, I called her and she said, 'I can't talk to you too long because I might cry,'" Boyden said.

Boston-based bride Giuliana Vetrano scheduled her four-day, 320-person wedding for this May at Basin Harbor.

"People were saying, 'Oh, there's no way this will go on until May. There's no way you guys will be affected," Vetrano said.

So she is crossing her fingers after rescheduling to a Wednesday wedding in October and canceling her honeymoon.

"I just realized in the last couple days that like, there's a really good chance we're not having it in October. And I have to swallow that," Vetrano said.

Behind the scenes, wedding professionals are working to keep their clients happy and healthy, even if it includes a change of date.

"Postpone, don't cancel. It is so super important to remember that every wedding vendor here wants to have your wedding. We all want to help you, we all want to see that wonderful day occur. It might not occur when you thought it would, but it will happen and we will get over this hump," said Jackie Watson of Jaclyn Watson Events.

While Boyden and Watson are concerned about economic impacts on their business, they both feel cautiously optimistic, urging couples not to worry, your big day will come.