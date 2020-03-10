Coronavirus compels telecommuting, travel limits

A number of businesses, universities and agencies are implementing telecommuting and travel limits.

Securities and Exchange Commission employees will be working remotely for the foreseeable future after a coronavirus scare at its Washington headquarters.

The agency says it was informed that an employee had received medical treatment Monday for respiratory symptoms.

The SEC is the first major federal agency to use teleworking to contain the virus’ spread.

American University in Washington has also announced it will temporarily shift to all-online classes as a precaution.

It’s the first college in D.C. to make such a move, although other universities elsewhere have done so.

Media companies are balancing the need to cover the coronavirus outbreak with the need to keep their employees safe.

The Washington Post said on Tuesday that it was encouraging its staff members to work at home through the end of the month, and the Los Angeles Times is restricting air travel.

News organizations are weighing different options in a fluid situation.

CNN is also restricting travel but is going ahead with its plans for a Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, which it announced Tuesday will not have a live audience.

Google has asked all of its North American employees to work from home amid concerns about the coronavirus.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

